Canon U.S.A, Inc. Wins BLI’s 2017 A3 MFP Line of the Year

Canon’s A3 products continue to be consistently outstanding from top to bottom.

For the second year in a row, Canon U.S.A., Inc. is the winner of Buyers Laboratory’s (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, most coveted award: 2017 A3 MFP Line of the Year. BLI, the world’s leading authority on document imaging devices and solutions, presents its most coveted Line of the Year honor once annually to the vendor whose product line is determined to be the best overall, with models at every level that excel in BLI’s rigorous two-month laboratory evaluations.

“Canon’s A3 products continue to be consistently outstanding from top to bottom,” said George Mikolay, BLI’s Senior Editor for A3 MFPs. “An astounding misfeed rate of just one nearly every 400,000 impressions, simple procedures for replacing components, outstanding operability and a ‘know one, know all’ philosophy provide users with unparalleled uptime regardless of how large or small their workgroup is. Throw in robust solutions and services that streamline workflows, cut costs, and allow for easy upgrades when needed and you have a vendor whose product line sets the benchmark for all others to follow in the A3 space for the second straight year.”

Canon currently has a total of 12 A3 Pick awards. In addition, 17 of Canon’s A3 models tested have earned a Highly Recommended rating.

“We are honored to receive the BLI award for A3 MFP Line of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s Business Imaging Solutions Group. “Since its introduction in 2009, customers have turned to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE line to help further business opportunities through the use of efficient, security capable and customizable office solutions. Focusing on meeting a diverse range of needs across various markets, Canon continues to provide flexible enterprise technology that enables customers to get back to business, spending more time on the task at hand and less time performing administrative tasks.”

About Buyers Laboratory

Buyers Laboratory (BLI) is the world's leading independent provider of analytical information and services to the digital imaging and document management industry. For over 50 years, buyers have relied on BLI to help them differentiate products’ strengths and weaknesses and make the best purchasing decisions, while industry sales, marketing and product professionals have turned to BLI for insightful competitive intelligence and valued guidance on product development, competitive positioning and sales channel and marketing support. Using BLI’s web-based bliQ and Solutions Center services, 40,000 professionals worldwide create extensive side-by-side comparisons of hardware and software solutions for over 15,000 products globally, including comprehensive specifications and the performance results and ratings from BLI’s unparalleled Lab, Solutions and Environmental Test Reports, the result of months of hands-on evaluation in its US and UK labs. The services, also available via mobile devices, include a comprehensive library of BLI’s test reports, an image gallery, hard to find manufacturers’ literature and valuable tools for configuring products, calculating total cost of ownership (TCO) and annual power usage. BLI also offers consulting and private, for-hire testing services that help manufacturers develop and market better products and consumables.

For more information on Buyers Laboratory, please call 201-488-0404, visit http://www.buyerslab.com, or email info(at)buyerslab(dot)com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab(dot)com or +1 973.797.2150.