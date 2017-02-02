Identifying these common threads and bringing forward-thinking global companies together to share lessons and emerging views is a hallmark for this annual event.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today new companies featured among the leading faculty for the 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit hosted by Ethisphere Institute March 15-16 in New York City.

A growing list of companies with some of the best known brands around the world have confirmed their roles on distinct sessions that will elevate some of the most current topics impacting corporate integrity today. Among the newly confirmed faculty are:



David Howard, Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Litigation, Competition Law and Compliance, Microsoft Corporation

James Gibson, Global Compliance Counsel, The Coca-Cola Company

Thomas Kendris, US Country President, US Country Head of Legal and President, Novartis Corporation

Emmanuel Lulin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Ethics Officer, L'Oréal

Jeffrey Eglash, Vice President, Ethics & Compliance, Nokia

“Multinationals face immense challenges in today’s business environment. And while each have distinct industry impact, they are universally connected through a number of essential themes. Identifying these common threads and bringing forward-thinking global companies together to share lessons and emerging views is a hallmark for this annual event,” said Kevin McCormack, Ethisphere’s Vice President of Global Though Leadership and Programs. “Without the commitments from these companies, the Global Ethics Summit cannot be truly global. The company leaders that speak offer a perspective on worldwide realities and diverse business practices that resonate with so many other multinationals when it comes to integrity, governance and risk.”

Join these leaders and a faculty representing over 50 different organizations at the Global Ethics Summit on March 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City: https://globalethicssummit2017.com/. On Tuesday, March 14, Ethisphere will celebrate the 2017 World’s Most Ethical Companies® at our annual Gala Dinner: https://wmegala.com. Registration is now open for both events.

About Ethisphere

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with "Ethisphere Magazine". Ethisphere is also the leading provider of independent verification of corporate ethics and compliance programs that include: Ethics Inside® Certification and Compliance Leader Verification™. More information about Ethisphere can be found at: http://www.ethisphere.com.

###

Media Contact

Clea Nabozny

480.397.2658

Clea.Nabozny(at)ethisphere(dot)com