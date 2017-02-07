Stoelting VB1 Countertop Vertical Batch Freezer

Stoelting Foodservice, a division of The Vollrath Company, LLC, and manufacturer of frozen dessert equipment, expands its batch equipment offerings for gelato and premium ice cream with the new VB1 countertop vertical batch freezer.

With a small footprint and lightweight design, the VB1 is ideal for small restaurants, delis, bakeries, food trucks, schools and more looking to expand their frozen treat menu offerings, while saving valuable counter space. Operable with both commercial mixes and homemade recipes, the VB1 can make a variety of high-profit margin treats including sorbet, gelato and Italian ice. A time-controlled freezing cycle achieves smooth texture and product consistency.

The user-friendly VB1, which can easily be disassembled for cleaning, features a vertically-oriented, 2.11-quart freezing cylinder that provides maximum energy efficiency. The large diameter freezing cylinder facilitates fast freezing, which results in smaller ice crystal formation and smoother product. A clear, acrylic freezing cylinder cover allows monitoring of product while freezing.

About Stoelting Foodservice

Stoelting Foodservice, a division of The Vollrath Company, LLC, is an industry leader in frozen treat equipment, offering a broad and premium line of soft serve, frozen custard, batch and frozen beverage dispensing equipment that supports a wide range of foodservice venues. For more information about Stoelting, its products, facilities in the U.S., Europe and Mexico, and the foodservice industries it serves, visit stoeltingfoodservice.com. Stay connected with Stoelting on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

