TeraGanix Announces its Pro EM-1 Probiotic Now Available on Amazon.com

TeraGanix, a company based in Texas that develops a line of products using natural technologies, announced its Pro EM-1® Probiotic is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Since 2010, TeraGanix has been the exclusive marketing partner for Effective Microorganisms® (EM®) products in the continental United States and Canada. The Pro EM-1 Probiotic is the company’s signature product, the first probiotic to hit the market that contains a unique photosynthetic bacteria.

“We are pleased to announce that Pro EM-1 is now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Eric Lancaster, Executive Vice President. “Amazon.com has been an important vehicle for growth for the entire nutritional products industry. We strongly believe that this new sales partnership will help us spread the word more widely than ever before about our Pro EM-1 Probiotic so we can give more people the digestive relief they need.”

Pro EM-1 Probiotic was the first EM® product developed for human consumption. It features a unique blend of three different types of microbes: yeast, lactic acid bacteria and photosynthetic bacteria. These three groups of microbes help people to get a healthier, more balanced immune system and digestive tract, which is important for people who suffer from regular gastrointestinal illnesses or conditions. Additionally, the product guards users against infections, suppresses imbalance-causing pathogens, and gives extra nutrition.

The product is particularly unique because of its manufacturing process. Unlike other probiotics, it is fermented, and therefore retains many of the important metabolites that give it the power to fight off bad bacteria. Because of its microbe diversity and metabolites, Pro EM-1 Probiotic is able to deliver better results than the vast majority of other probiotics on the market despite having lower colony counts.

“We look forward to continuing to build our brand’s name in North America and helping people all over the continent experience better digestive health,” said Lancaster.

For more information about TeraGanix and its products, visit http://www.teraganix.com.