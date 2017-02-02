Dedicated to Continuing Education, Dr. Hossein Javid Honored as Spear® Education Faculty Club Member

Dr. Hossein Javid, a leading dentist in El Segundo, CA, with Dr. Smile, recently had the honor of being made a Spear® Education faculty club member. Spear Education provides cutting-edge dental continuing education, including workshops, seminars, study clubs and online courses for leading dental professionals. Classes cover a variety of topics including proper treatment planning, TMD (temporomandibular joint disorder) care, state-of-the-art dental technology and the latest in implant dentistry.

Dr. Javid regularly completes three workshops annually which equate to more than 70 continuing education credits each year. His dedication to continuing his education has led him to complete every Spear course available, covering a range of services from simple single tooth restorations to complex full mouth reconstructions. As a dentist in El Segundo, CA, Dr. Javid regularly applies the knowledge he has gained from Spear courses to use dental implants to restore single teeth up to full mouth restorations.

As a Spear faculty club member, Dr. Javid has access to Spear and CEREC seminars, annual summits and the online materials, including practice curriculum and training resources; further enhancing the care provided at his practice. Always on the forefront of dentistry, Dr. Javid, and his team at Dr. Smile, continue to take the latest courses to expand their services and offer minimally-invasive and effective treatments using cutting-edge technology.

Patients searching for a highly-skilled dentist in El Segundo, CA offering the latest dental techniques can call 310-643-6221 for more information about the services Dr. Javid, and his practice Dr. Smile, offers.

About the Practice

Dr. Smile is a multi-specialty dental practice offering a wide variety of services for patients in El Segundo, CA. Drs. Hossein Javid, Chris Acone, Michael Belton, Jose Perea and Ester Feldman offer specialized and highly-trained care using the latest dental technology in their state-of-the-art facility. A team of dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons and orthodontists, Dr. Smile offers complete, comprehensive care. To learn more about Dr. Smile or its distinguished team members, visit their website at http://www.drsmiledental.com or call (310) 643-6221.