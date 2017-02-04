CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach and with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., today announced that Durand Childers, executive vice president and head of the bank’s Small Business Lending division, has been named to the Nassau County Economic Development Board (NCEDB).

The NCEDB serves as the unified voice and single point-of-contact representing Nassau County as a desirable place to relocate a business or to grow and expand an existing business. The board helps to create, grow and attract business investment to Nassau County and offer high-wage jobs to its residents and future workforce.

The board’s leadership includes representation from across the county – from business owners to local government officials, from educators to business resource providers.

“Durand Childers has been a senior executive with CBC for 15 years and will make an excellent director on the Nassau County Economic Development Board,” said Charles Wagner, president of CBC National Bank. “He is a long-time resident of Nassau County and represents CBC in being totally invested in the long-term economic health of our home county. We appreciate the chance as an organization to give back and help guide the vitally important future development of Nassau County.”

About CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company’s residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes traditional retail and wholesale lending, as well as a National Retail Group that has lending offices in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The company’s government guaranteed lending division originates SBA loans primarily in Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Vero Beach, Fla., Greensboro, N.C., Atlanta and Beaufort. For more information, please visit CBC National Bank’s website, http://www.cbcnationalbank.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.

Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $613.0 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company's common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Markets under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.coastalbanking.com.