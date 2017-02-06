Terbium Labs Prepares for Strong Presence at RSA 2017

Terbium Labs, the company behind Matchlight, the world’s first fully private, fully automated data intelligence system, is gearing up for an eventful week in San Francisco, Feb. 13-17 at the annual RSA Conference. Terbium Labs will host one-on-one meetings and daily breakfast briefings at its hospitality suite, Feb. 14-15 at the MKT Restaurant located in the Four Seasons hotel. Conference attendees interested in learning more about the dark web, and how Terbium is working to dispel common myths and misconceptions, light up the dark web, and give enterprises the power to know when their most sensitive data appears somewhere it shouldn't are encouraged to attend. For more details and to RSVP visit: https://go.pardot.com/l/190892/2017-01-16/pn2wv

In addition to its hospitality suite, the Terbium Labs team can be found at various events around town including the 13th Annual Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® red carpet awards dinner and presentation the evening of Feb. 13. Terbium Labs has been named a finalist in the category of Best Security Startup of the Year.

The Terbium team will again adorn their formal attire to attend the 2017 SC Media Excellence Awards Gala the evening of Feb. 14. There, Terbium Labs has been named a finalist in two categories: Rookie Security Company of the Year and Best Fraud Detection Solution. Finalists are recognized for outstanding leadership and for providing superior security products to the information security industry.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1:20 p.m., Emily Wilson, Director of Analysis at Terbium Labs will contribute to the conference agenda as a featured guest on RSAC TV. Her live interview, broadcast throughout the conference, will address the Reality of the Dark Web: Fake, Funny and Fraudulent.

Follow Terbium Labs throughout the conference on Twitter @TerbiumLabs, #RSAC. Members of the media can arrange one-on-one briefings with Danny Rogers, CEO and Co-Founder, by contacting April H. Burghardt, PR Manager at pr(at)terbiumlabs(dot)com.

Terbium Labs protects organizations from relentless attempts to steal data for personal, monetary, or political gain. Offering continuous, private, and proactive monitoring of critical data, Terbium Labs enables companies to better manage risk in a dynamic business environment and keep high-value data safe. Matchlight, Terbium Labs' data intelligence system, automatically alerts companies when elements of their data appear in unexpected places on the dark web. With Matchlight, companies avoid the uncertainty and delays inherent in waiting for third parties to discover and report data breaches, helping to dramatically reduce the cost of a data breach while keeping customer trust and loyalty intact.

