Altec Sponsors 30th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party

Amtech has long partnered with Altec, providing our customers with their strong solution to take companies paperless. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and are pleased to have Altec join this annual event.

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in document management and workflow solutions, announced today their sponsorship of the 30th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party. The event will take place at Hughes Manor in Houston, Texas on February 4th.

The event will draw an elite group of attendees including influential celebrities, athletes, and industry leaders. One highlight of the party is the announcement of the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award winners. The award is designed by Leigh Steinberg, acclaimed professional sports figure, and partner Cosmo DeNicola, owner and operator of Cosmo DeNicola Companies – which includes Amtech Software, to commemorate members of the NFL community for their humanitarian efforts.

Altec will share with attendees how a powerful solution like DocLink document management allows organizations to transform outdated business practices to increase efficiency in the workplace. Streamlining document routing and automating workflows supports corporate compliance while providing secure and easy access to all documents.

Members from Altec’s sales and executive management teams will represent the company at Leigh Steinberg’s event. Chief Revenue Officer Don Howren shares, “We are excited to demonstrate the widespread benefits DocLink users experience and thank Amtech for inviting us to share our solution in this remarkable venue.”

Amtech Software is also happy to have Altec partake in the Super Bowl party for the first time. DeNicola comments, “Amtech has long partnered with Altec, providing our customers with their strong solution to take companies paperless. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and are pleased to have Altec join this annual event.”

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Amtech, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.