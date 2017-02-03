White Oaks Wealth Earns 2017 Hedge Fund Award

Robert Klosterman, Founder of White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc., CEO and Chief Investment Officer of White Oaks Investment Management Inc. White Oaks is very proud of the journey we began in 2004 when we initiated our process to provide access, lower costs and unique, value add investment strategies to benefit our clients. Past News Releases RSS Nickolay Joins White Oaks Wealth as...

Robert Klosterman, Founder of White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc., CEO and Chief Investment Officer of White Oaks Investment Management Inc. comments, “White Oaks is very proud of the journey we began in 2004 when we initiated our process to provide access, lower costs and unique, value add investment strategies to benefit our clients. By placing client interests ahead of sales we have arrived at a very special place; providing a holistic model of financial planning services.”

This year’s winners were cited for providing strong returns and quality investor support. Acquisition International Magazine recognizes firms who strive to achieve excellence and distinguish themselves from competitors. The Hedge Fund Award pays tribute to those who have excelled in the hedge fund market despite the social and political challenges of the past year.

White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. and White Oaks Investment Management, Inc. are private, fee-only Wealth Management and Family Office firms within Minneapolis, MN and Longboat Key, FL that specialize in simplifying the complexities of wealth for upper net worth individuals. The firm offers an advisory team with over 60 years of experience in areas such as retirement planning, investment advice and management, family office services, estate planning, tax planning, stock option exercise, charitable gift planning, qualified plan distribution planning, and many other issues that individuals face in meeting and achieving their financial security goals. White Oaks Wealth Advisors, Inc. has been honored by having team members listed on the "Top 250 Financial Advisors" by Worth Magazine, “Top Dog's” by Bloomberg Wealth Manager, "5 Star Advisor" by Paladin Registry, "WiserAdvisor.com", "Best 150 Advisors for Doctors" by Medical Economics, "100 Top Advisors" by Mutual Funds Magazine and CNBC's Top Fee Only Wealth Management List.