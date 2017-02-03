Cool-jams Walks the Talk When It Comes to Charitable Giving

In the 2016 calendar year, Cool-jams donated more than 15% of its profits to charity.

"Customers can feel good about each and every purchase from our company because 15 to 20% of our profits each year goes directly to charity."

Cool-jams Inc. is a charitable company that makes donations to a variety of non-profit organizations every year. In the 2016 calendar year, Cool-jams donated more than 15% of its profits to charity.

Not only does the company donate funds to charities across the country, it also donates employees’ time, samples and overstock goods. Every time a customer makes a purchase at Cool-jams, he or she is also supporting women and family-centered charities around the world. Cool-jams Founder and CEO, Anita Mahaffey explains, “I started Cool-jams with the goal of generating enough income to be able to give back to charitable organizations in a meaningful way. Customers can feel good about each and every purchase from our company because 15 to 20% of our profits each year goes directly to charity.”

Here’s a bit of information about the 2016 Cool-jams charity recipients.

•The International Hyperhidrosis Society – This organization funds research and support for hyperhidrosis, a condition that involves excessive, uncontrollable sweating. This is an especially important cause for Cool-jams, because the company sells many products that help victims of hyperhidrosis.

•The Breast Cancer Research Foundation – This organization is one of the largest non-profits dedicated to researching breast cancer and its causes.

•The Center for Community Solutions – This organization supports shelters for abused women and children, as well as rape crisis centers.

•Voices for Children – This organization works to provide court appointed advocates to children in the foster care system.

•Casa De Amparo – This organization provides shelter and services for abused children.

•The American Cancer Society – This organization provides funding for cancer research, supports cancer patients and their families and spreads the word about cancer prevention.

•The San Diego Public Library Foundation – Cool-jams is headquartered in San Diego, so a portion of the company’s funds went toward supporting the public libraries throughout the city.

Cool-jams is one of the leading online retailers of cooling and moisture-wicking bedding and sleepwear. The company uses a unique Outlast technology in its cooling bedding materials, as well as lightweight, moisture-wicking materials in its men’s and women’s sleepwear. All Cool-jams products are manufactured in responsible factories in the US and Taiwan, and the company’s founder has manufactured innovative fabrics for more than 20 years.

