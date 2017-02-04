ClickUp Announces Their Tailored Enterprise Tier

The target for the new initiative is large businesses and well-funded teams that have a complex, unique situation that requires an individualized package.

ClickUp will have a trained sales team work directly with clients to sort out issues, diagnose needs, and find creative ways to capture value from the platform.

“Having somebody to call who’s familiar with your problems, knows what matters to you, and has the authority to make things happen – that’s the combination you need to have mind-blowing client support,” said Chris Cunningham, ClickUp’s head of Sales.

While direct support is a crucial service for large businesses, the Enterprise Tier includes more than just better service.

Enterprise Tier offers clients unlimited file storage and unlimited projects, which means that large companies are able to stop thinking about hitting monthly limits.

“We think the Enterprise Tier will be a fantastic solution for larger businesses with hundreds or thousands of concurrent projects going on at any point in time. It’s tailored for the big business audience and we think they’ll be blown away with quality of the service,” said Brian Evans, the CEO of ClickUp.

Pricing for the Enterprise Tier is tailored to each business, ensuring each client receives a comprehensive solution without forcing them to pay for anything that isn’t needed.

