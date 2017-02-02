Today, Buyers Laboratory (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, bestowed its most prestigious Printer/MFP awards, announcing the winners of the 2017 Printer/MFP Line of the Year awards. Presented once a year by BLI, the world’s leading authority on document imaging devices and solutions, the Line of the Year awards honor the manufacturers whose product line is determined to be the best overall based on the cumulative test results of all models tested in BLI’s rigorous two-month laboratory evaluation. The selections are made by BLI’s highly experienced staff of technicians and analysts after subjecting scores of devices from every major OEM to BLI’s exhaustive, comprehensive lab tests.

And the winners are…

BROTHER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

2017 Monochrome Printer/MFP Line of the Year

LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL INC.

2017 Color Printer/MFP Line of the Year

Brother’s Monochrome Line Promises Value and Reliability

Brother has won BLI’s 2017 Monochrome Printer/MFP Line of the Year award. All 10 Brother monochrome devices tested by BLI over the past year earned the “Highly Recommended” rating for their outstanding overall performance throughout BLI’s lab testing, while eight of them also claimed individual “Pick” awards.

“Brother’s monochrome products have always been known for their excellent reliability, intuitive design, and great overall value,” said BLI Director of Office Equipment Product Analysis Marlene Orr. “With the recent introduction of their workhorse models, Brother has a complete and robust line for business users. Adding in features, like NFC technology, a wide variety of mobile print support and the award-winning Brother Web Connect, which lets users scan documents to searchable and editable file types and route them to, or print from, popular cloud platforms, it’s clear why Brother’s monochrome products are an excellent choice for business.”

“Brother is committed to providing businesses with document imaging technology that addresses today’s ever evolving business challenges,” said Steve Feldstein, Director of Marketing for Brother International Corporation’s Business Laser & Scanner Products. “We are honored to be selected for BLI’s 2017 Monochrome Printer/MFP Line of the Year. This recognition validates our continued focus on providing businesses with a wide range of printers and MFPs offering business-centric features and solutions while delivering an extremely low total cost of ownership.”

Lexmark’s Color Line Offers Robust Functionality and Low TCO

Based on the strength and breadth of the range of Lexmark’s color printers and MFPs tested by BLI, Lexmark has earned BLI’s 2017 Color Printer/MFP Line of the Year. All six products tested for the Winter 2017 test season have earned BLI’s Highly Recommended rating and have gone on to win Pick awards. Combined with four other previously tested models, three of which were Highly Recommended and received Pick awards, it’s clear why BLI analysts chose Lexmark’s color line.

“From small workgroups through large departments, Lexmark offers a color printer or MFP designed to meet the needs of business users,” said BLI Director of Office Equipment Product Analysis Marlene Orr. “Lexmark’s color models offer maximum uptime, thanks to strong reliability and high-yield consumables, coupled with an outstanding value, thanks to their low total cost of ownership.”

“Winning BLI’s Color Printer/MFP Line of the Year award further validates our commitment to providing our customers innovative products and solutions that help propel their business forward,” said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark senior vice president and chief technology officer. “By combining quality, reliability, speed and ease of use with a low total cost of ownership, our industry-leading color printers and MFPs deliver best-in-class results for our customers.”

