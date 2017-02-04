Source Vital Products Announces Availability on NPIBeauty.com

Source Vital Apothecary, an American natural products company dedicated to developing high-quality holistic skin care products, announced its products are now for sale on popular beauty products website, NPIBeauty.com.

Source Vital Apothecary has a reputation for developing skin care products that deliver outstanding results through a unique naturopathic development process. All products feature a completely natural formulation that combines high-quality plant extracts, various seaweeds and 100 percent pure essential oils. Now, by selling its products on NPIBeauty.com, the company will be better able to specifically target people looking for beauty and skin care products.

“We are excited to announce our Source Vital Apothecary products are now for sale on NPIBeauty.com," said Paul Colgin, CEO of Source Vital Apothecary. “People who care about using natural beauty products are going to greatly appreciate the work we have put into developing these products. NPIBeauty.com has a customer base that is very smart about what they’re putting into their body, and we know they’re going to love what we have to offer.”

Source Vital Apothecary does not use a mass production approach to product development like many other competitors. Instead, all of its products are developed in small, handcrafted batches to provide customers with ever-reliable freshness and effectiveness. All products are made without the use of harsh chemicals, toxins, pharmaceuticals or synthetic fragrances. The company also uses environmentally friendly packaging; all of its bottles and packages meet recycling codes 1 and 2.

By focusing on the use of natural ingredients, Source Vital is able to provide greater quality and value to its customers. The company’s products resolve common skin care issues such as visual aging marks, acne and blackheads, sensitive skin, puffy eyes, oily or dry skin, stretch marks and sun damage, among others.

“We are excited to continue growing our brand’s footprint through this new sales partnership with NPIBeauty.com,” said Colgin.

For more information about Source Vital Apothecary, visit http://www.sourcevital.com.