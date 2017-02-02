Cybereason Named by ‘Built in Boston’ as a Company to Watch in 2017

Cybereason, developers of the world’s only military-grade, real-time detection and response platform, was named to Built in Boston’s ‘50 Boston Startups to Watch in 2017’ list. Cybereason is the only cybersecurity company included on the watch list.

Cybereason is the fastest growing cybersecurity company in Boston and is quickly becoming the choice for enterprises looking to combat sophisticated threats. In 2016, Cybereason more than doubled its workforce to 240 employees, experienced revenue growth of more than 300 percent and moved its global headquarters into the iconic 62-story, 790-foot skyscraper at 200 Clarendon Street, still referred to by most people as The John Hancock Building, a hallmark of Boston’s vibrant economy.

More than 100 of Cybereason’s employees are based in Boston. The Boston office includes more than 15,000 square feet of space and provides Cybereason with the room needed to support new hires and affirm its commitment to Boston as its international profile skyrockets. In June 2016, the company was named One of the Best Places to Work by Boston Business Journal readers.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the only cybersecurity company on Built in Boston’s Watch List in 2017. Boston is our home and I could not think of a better city for my company and family to be. We’re located in the heart of Boston and we aspire to attract the best talent that Boston has to offer. Our goal as a company is to rid the world of cybercrime and to become a Boston institution,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO of Cybereason.

"As one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups in the world, we're excited to see what Cybereason has in store this year. The company racked up multiple industry honors in 2016, and has many open positions for tech workers in Boston,” said Justine Hofherr, staff writer at Built In Boston.

Cybereason has received many awards and accolades since its founding. Juniper Research named Cybereason one of the Top Three Disruptive Innovators to watch in 2016. SC Magazine named Cybereason the 2016 ‘Rookie Security Company of the Year.’ Also, CEO Lior Div was a 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist. In addition, Infosecurity Products Guide named Div ‘2016 CEO of the Year’ and Computer Reseller News recognized Cybereason for having one of the 16 ‘hottest’ products launched at Black Hat 2016. And Dark Reading named the company one of the ‘20 Cyber Security Startups to Watch in 2016.’

About Cybereason:

Founded by members of the Israeli intelligence agency’s elite cybersecurity Unit 8200, the Cybereason platform mirrors the founders’ expertise in managing some of world’s most complex hacking operations. The Cybereason Detection and Response Platform leverages big data, behavioral analytics and machine learning to uncover, in real-time, complex cyber attacks designed to evade traditional defenses. It automates the investigation process, connects isolated malicious events and visually presents a full malicious operation. The platform is available as an on-premise solution or a cloud-based service. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

