Mazzitti & Sullivan EAP Services Launches New Website

Mazzitti & Sullivan EAP Services is proud to announce the launch of its new website today, February 1, 2017. Visitors can view the website at http://www.mseap.com.

Designed with a focus on client needs, the new website acts as a resource for both organizations and individuals looking to utilize an employee assistance program. For employers who are potential clients, available services are clearly listed, as well as the benefits of a Mazzitti & Sullivan EAP.

Individuals who have access to a Mazzitti & Sullivan EAP through their employer can navigate to the employee section of the website, which clearly explains what type of situations may be appropriate for EAP use, as well as how to utilize the EAP.

Mazzitti & Sullivan’s new website is also the first major rollout of the EAP provider’s revamped brand, which focuses on highlighting the organization’s 30+ years of experience and ability to provide a truly custom approach to EAP services.

“Our goal at Mazzitti & Sullivan EAP has always been to help our corporate and individual clients solve their workplace and personal problems. The significant upgrades to our website make it easier for them to find access to services, resources, education and answers to the questions that impact their lives. This is truly a one stop shop for online services,” said Chuck Mazzitti, Executive Director of Mazzitti & Sullivan EAP Services.

Mazzitti & Sullivan designed the website in collaboration with Active Marketing, a marketing agency based in Traverse City, MI.