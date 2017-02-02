Dr. Patrick Cieplak Presents Prize to Janice Earnshaw, Referral Program Winner

Cieplak Dental Excellence recently awarded Janice Earnshaw of Newburg, MD, with a $250 Visa gift card prize for winning the practice’s referral program. The program began in September and encouraged patients to provide feedback about their experiences at the office and with Dr. Patrick Cieplak, a respected dentist in La Plata, MD. Patients were invited to give feedback about any service they received from Dr. Cieplak, from preventative care to dental implants.

Dr. Cieplak is a highly-experienced dentist in La Plata, MD, who offers many different services at his state-of-the-art practice, including dental implants, root canals and orthodontics. Dedicated to patient care, he ensures that his practice is filled with cutting-edge technology that improves the patient experience. He is an esteemed dentist and a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantology as well as an Associate Fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.

In an effort to further improve his practice and ensure the most positive experience possible for each of his patients, Dr. Cieplak and his team welcome suggestions for improvement and encouraged all patients to submit feedback about their experiences at Cieplak Dental Excellence. Testimonials, referrals and reviews were all reviewed and the winner was selected via a drawing. To reward participants and encourage future participation, Dr. Cieplak offered the winner of the feedback contest a $250 Visa gift card.

Dr. Cieplak urges patients who are looking for a compassionate and experienced dentist in La Plata, MD, to make Cieplak Dental Excellence their practice of choice. In addition to offering experienced dental implant placement, Dr. Cieplak is also experienced in performing a wide variety of preventative services and general dentistry procedures. New patients are welcome to schedule consultations for dental implants and other dental services by calling Dr. Cieplak’s office at 301-609-9999.

About the Doctor

Dr. Patrick Cieplak is a general dentist offering personalized dental care to patients in La Plata, MD. Dr. Cieplak is dedicated to learning the latest dental techniques and has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education courses. Dr. Cieplak is one of only 3,000 dentists to receive the Academy of General Dentistry’s Master’s Degree, and he is a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantlogy as well as an Associate Fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Cieplak Dental Excellence strives to offer each patient customized treatment to help them achieve proper oral health. To learn more about Dr. Cieplak, his team or the services they offer, please visit http://www.patcieplakdds.com or call (301) 609-9999 to schedule an appointment.