Offering unparalleled experiences for destination weddings, the “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Velas Resorts are also now certified in South Asian Weddings. A planner at each of the resorts, in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, participated in the 3-day course from the South Asian Wedding Institute. Velas’ planners are now thoroughly versed in South Asian religions, rituals, events, protocol ceremonies, food, clothing, decor, music, and more, ensuring every detail honors the ceremony’s unique customs and traditions.

Founded in Cancun, Mexico, the South Asian Wedding Institute is the first international organization dedicated to train professionals in the South Asian weddings industry. The Institute, the only America-based one that features and teaches courses in Spanish and English, offers cutting edge training to increase productivity for the immediate application of knowledge.

About Velas Resorts:

