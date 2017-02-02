“Senet is committed to supporting open standards and enabling a wide range of applications to help ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering global economic, environmental and social improvements, said Dave Kjendal, CTO, Senet

Senet, the first and fastest growing North American provider of public, low-power, wide-area networks (LPWANs) for long-range Internet of Things (IoT) applications built on the LoRaWAN protocol, today announced that it’s the recipient of two industry awards recognizing its market leadership and the utility of its network across large scale, commercial IoT deployments and business cases.

2017 IoT Evolution Business Impact Award

The Business Impact Awards program from TMC and Crossfire Media recognizes a select group of companies and business leaders who have successfully leveraged IoT to solve a business issue, launch a new service or create revenue opportunities. Senet was selected for the use of its highly-scalable and reliable low-power, wide-area network throughout North America - enabling water utilities to remotely measure and monitor water, wastewater and groundwater systems using the Trimble® Telog® 41 Series, a new suite of IoT sensors for water monitoring applications. Senet will receive this award, and present a winning case study with Trimble, on Thursday, February 9 at 12:45 p.m. at the IoT Evolution Expo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“The opportunity within IoT in business continues to transform productivity and we are delighted to highlight Senet’s success in deploying IoT,” said Carl Ford, CEO, Crossfire Media, executive director of content, IoT Evolution. “We congratulate Senet and recognize that there are more and more opportunities in the enterprise being solved by IoT every day.”

Business Impact winners will be featured in the TMC IoT eNewsletter and on the IoT Evolution website.

2016 Connected Home and Building Award

The IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Awards from IoT Evolution Magazine reflects innovation driving the fast-growing IoT marketplace and honors organizations delivering software or hardware solutions which enable the advancement of the smart home and building industry. Senet was selected for its approach to delivering value-based economic and environmental improvements through networks, applications and solutions aligned with connected building and smart city initiatives.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize Senet’s low-power, wide-area network as an innovative solution that earned Senet the 2016 IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Senet in the future.”

“Senet is committed to supporting open standards and enabling a wide range of applications to help ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering global economic, environmental and social improvements," said Dave Kjendal, CTO and Vice President of Engineering of Senet. “We’re thankful for this recognition and appreciate the contributions made by TMC and Crossfire Media to promote the ongoing innovation taking place in the IoT marketplace.”

Senet CTO, Dave Kjendal, and VP of Business Development, Will Yapp, will be speaking on industry panels about IoT leadership and LPWAN trends and technologies at the upcoming IoT Evolution Expo being held February 7-10, 2017 at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

To register for a meeting with Senet at IoT Evolution, please visit: http://www.senetco.com/iot-expo-2017/

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: http://www.trimble.com.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance™, is the first and only public provider in North America of low-power, wide-area networks (LPWANs) with its class-leading LoRa modulation for IoT/M2M applications. LPWANs enable value-driven solutions that can unlock immediate ROI by enabling devices to connect over very long ranges (approximately 15 miles) while delivering very long battery power life (approximately 10 years) for an extremely low total cost of ownership. For applications that require low cost, low power, and long range, the secure Senet network has distinct advantages over cellular, Wi-Fi, and other emerging connectivity technologies for the IoT market. For additional information, visit: http://www.senetco.com.

Media contact:

Stacy Grisinger

Vice President

Elevate Communications

sgrisinger(at)elevatecom(dot)com

Senet contact:

Ken Lynch

Director of MarketingSenet, Inc.

klynch(at)senetco(dot)com

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

TMC’s Marketplaces:



Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking.

Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.

In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.

Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.

Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

TMC contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

sthompson(at)tmcnet(dot)com