Travelers soaking up the warm winter sun poolside at the “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Grand Velas Riviera Maya can now enjoy another foodie delight - Strawberry Margarita Gummy Shots. A new cocktail libation at the AAA Five Diamond resort, the shot glass is made of strawberry margarita gummy flavor and can be filled with a range of spirits available from the resort’s Ambassador pool cocktail menu. Flavors include tropical favorites like margarita, piña colada, and mai tai, among other favorite poolside fruity cocktails. No need to walk to the bar to order, resort servers pass around the Strawberry Margarita Gummy Shots to adults lounging around the tiered three-temperature infinity pool. Complimentary in the resort’s nightly rate, the poolside amenity is available daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Rates start at $393 per person per night based on double occupancy and include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Maya:

Set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves and with the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury all-inclusive resort. Guests can choose among three separate ambiances in this Leading Hotel of the World, including adults only oceanfront, family friendly ocean view and a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula’s jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with balconies, and some with private plunge pools. All feature fully stocked mini bars, plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane amenities, artisanal tequila, and Nespresso coffee machines. Bathrooms deserve special mention with walk in glass shower, deep soaking Jacuzzi tubs and marble interior. Eight restaurants, including five gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza, Mikel Alonso and Xavier Pérez Stone, holds the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first all-inclusive restaurant in the world to win this prestigious distinction. Grand Velas Spa, a Leading Spa of the World, is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments, offerings from around world and signature seven-step water journey. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids Clubs and Teen’s Club; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Piano Bar, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. The resort has won numerous awards from Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today and several other magazines and major companies worldwide. This year, the resort entered TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame for obtaining the Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years in addition to the Signature Spa being awarded “Best Luxury Resort Spa-The Americas” at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2014. Grand Velas Riviera Maya was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and President of Velas Resorts, with his brother Juan Vela, Vice President of Velas Resorts. For more or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please visit http://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com/.

