SWHR’s 27th Annual Gala: The State of Women’s Health

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®), widely recognized as the thought-leader in promoting research on biological differences in disease, will host its 27th Annual Gala: The State of Women’s Health on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, DC.

SWHR's Gala will host more than 400 attendees, including members of Congress; researchers and clinicians; advocacy groups and disease awareness organizations; professional, scientific and medical associations; and individuals interested in the advancement of women’s health.

This year’s gala honorees will be presented the Women’s Health Visionary Award and include:

Myrna Blyth, Senior Vice President and Editorial Director of AARP Media, overseeing AARP The Magazine, AARP Bulletin, AARP Studios, AARP Book Division, and the AARP Website;

Susan Collins, Senator from Maine, who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Aging and the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, and also serves on the Intelligence Committee, as well as the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and

Mary Lake Polan, MD, PhD, MPH, Clinical Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine.

“The Society for Women’s Health Research is delighted to honor Myrna Blyth, Senator Susan Collins, and Dr. Mary Lake Polan for their lifetime of exemplary leadership and commitment to professional excellence,” said Amy M. Miller, PhD, SWHR president and CEO. “These extraordinary visionaries are powerful role models who have made unique contributions in advancing women’s health.”

SWHR will also host its Second Annual Gala Symposium on March 22, 2017, which will convene some of the best minds in health policy. The symposium will feature a series of presentations on the existing challenges and important advances needed to improve the health of women of all ages. Based on this discussion, SWHR will identify strategic next steps to addressing some of the most important policy issues related to women’s health.

From its inception, SWHR has worked to further women’s health and the study of biological sex differences and continues to raise awareness of the impact of sex differences on diseases and treatment. All event proceeds will benefit SWHR’s science, advocacy, and educational programs, which ensure that women’s health remains a national priority.

About SWHR

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®) is a national non-profit based in Washington D.C. that is widely recognized as the thought leader in promoting research on biological differences in disease and is dedicated to transforming women’s health through science, advocacy, and education. Founded in 1990 by a group of physicians, medical researchers and health advocates, SWHR aims to bring attention to the variety of diseases and conditions that disproportionately or predominately affect women.

For more information, visit http://www.SWHR.org. Follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWHR.