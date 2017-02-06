Vollrath’s New Showroom on Wheels to Debut at The Nafem Show 2017

Vollrath Experience Tour

Vollrath Company will give attendees an exclusive opportunity to explore its extensive line of serving systems and components with its new Vollrath Experience Tour – a traveling showroom in an expandable 48-foot trailer. The tour’s first stop will be in Vollrath’s booth 1435 at The North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Show, held from Feb. 9-11 in Orlando, Florida, at Orange County Convention Center.

Committed to providing the foodservice community with best-in-class products and training, Vollrath’s serving systems showroom includes intuitive guides that walk guests through each step of the specifying and purchasing processes. Architects, designers, consultants and foodservice operators alike are invited to explore the mobile showroom to get inspired and see everything from design and engineering, to construction and materials, to graphics, signage and lighting, along with Vollrath’s wide-ranging equipment selection.

The 600-square-foot trailer highlights Vollrath’s unique in-house design and engineering studios, which allow exclusive flexibility in materials and construction methods – creating better products at better prices. It will tour through the year across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“Creating unique experiences in line with your surroundings is one of the most exciting aspects of the foodservice and merchandising industries,” said Brian Hedlund, managing director of serving systems and components. “With an extensive array of in-house design capabilities, Vollrath has a well-earned reputation for offering the industry’s most strategically branded carts, kiosks and inline systems. We expect this cross-country endeavor to increase market awareness and create some excitement of our capabilities.”

For more detail on the 2017 Vollrath Experience Tour, visit vollrath.com/tour.

About Vollrath Company

The Vollrath Company, LLC, based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has a reputation for the design, development and manufacture of the foodservice industry’s finest smallwares and equipment. With a collection of exceptional people, industry leading products and helpful consultative services, Vollrath is assembled for one purpose – to advance the art of hospitality. For more information about Vollrath, its products, facilities in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and China, and the 19 foodservice industries it serves, visit vollrath.com. Stay connected with Vollrath on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google+ and LinkedIn.