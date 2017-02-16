The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit on Mexico’s Pacific Coast has rolled out a plethora of wellness-themed offerings recently, the latest - a coloring book. It is believed that coloring contributes to wellness and mindfulness which is why the resort developed the book with complementing designated wellness suites, Vitamin C Showers, healthy mini-bar items, vegan menus and more also available onsite.

The 56-page coloring book features a variety of mandalas, an ancient, spiritual and ritual symbol used to represent the universe and its creation - often used in meditation. Spa therapists create mandalas from tropical bougainvillea flowers throughout the resort to create a sense of harmony and even offer workshops for guests who want to learn to make their own. Velas Resorts’ coloring book is sold at the resort’s boutique for $35 USD and includes a set of color pencils. The de-stressing, creativity-sparking activity is also offered for groups as a meeting break.

Resort rates start at $398 per person per night, based on double occupancy. The Grand Velas resort’s all-inclusive rates include luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. Spa treatments are an additional cost. For reservations or more information, call 1-888- 407-4869, email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit http://vallarta.grandvelas.com/.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a Leading Hotel of the World, enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with plasma TVs, wireless internet access, fully stocked mini bar, L'Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines. New Wellness Suites include a personal training session and massage in-suite in addition to other fitness amenities, such as a Lifecycle Exercise Bike, organic soaps, an Alchimia Apothecary Aromatherapy Kit, a Nikken Kenko pillow and comforter, and LED lamp with a clock and timer. Of the resort's five restaurants, three, serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. An oasis of wellbeing, the resort's Leading Spa of the World offers 20 treatment suites, more than 30 spa treatments, many inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature water journey.

