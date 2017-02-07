A Hot Valentine’s Day Gift For A BBQ Lover

Homping Grill - Orange It's a great Valentine's Day Gift for the BBQ Lover in your life!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there’s still time to get a truly unique gift for any BBQ lover! Imagine the surprise when instead of opening a boring box chocolates, a new, nearly smokeless, personal sized charcoal grill from Homping USA is unboxed! The Homping Grill is a new concept in personalized charcoal grilling. Unlike traditional grills, the Homping Grill was engineered to produce less smoke while only using eight charcoal briquettes per hour to burn at 450 degrees for about an hour. Combined with its electric fan for heat control, safe-touch design, and easy-clean surfaces, Homping is truly the ideal gift for any BBQ lover or to grill up an intimate Valentine's dinner for two.

Weighing less than 8.5 pounds, this lightweight grill is perfect for personal grilling including Valentine’s Day. While the grill uses less charcoal per hour, it can heat up the 11.5-inch grilling surface within 5 minutes and generates enough heat to grill steaks, lamb, ribs, seafood, burgers, and even deserts to perfection. With such low charcoal consumption, a Valentine won’t have to drag heavy bags of charcoal to cookouts, making the Homping Grill exceptionally easy to travel with. In fact, every Homping Grill comes with its own travel bag that easily stores at home, in a vehicle, or even on a bicycle. From the beach and park, to camp outs and tailgate parties - the Homping Grill is the ideal personal sized travel grill. Since the grill produces very little smoke, it can be used in places previously inaccessible to traditional heavy, smoky grills. They are ideal for apartment balconies, RV porches, and tailgating. The Homping Grill retails for about $199 and is available online through Costco.com at https://www.costco.com/Homping-Portable-Charcoal-Grill.product.100328669.html.

For more about the Homping Grill, Homping Grill accessories, or HompingUSA corporate information please visit http://www.HompingUSA.com.