The National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), a central voice for patient safety since 1997, and the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), a global organization with the aim to inspire and drive improvement in the quality and safety of health care worldwide, have established an agreement to jointly promote patient safety education and professional certification.

A major focus of the agreement is to enable past and current participants of the ISQua Fellowship Programme to pursue the Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) credential. Since 2012, when the certification program began, more than 1,500 health professionals across the US and in 11 other countries have achieved professional certification in patient safety.

“The CPPS credential was developed to establish core standards for the field of patient safety and set an expected proficiency level,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, president and chief executive officer of NPSF and of the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety, which oversees the credential. “Certification is a means by which health professionals can demonstrate their proficiency and skill in this critical discipline. We are very pleased to be working with ISQua to elevate this credential at the international level.”

ISQua’s programs reach health professionals in 100 countries across six continents. The ISQua Fellowship Programme educates health professionals in quality and safety innovation and provides a platform for networking with experts and peers. To date, more than 500 individuals from 60 countries have taken part in the Fellowship.

“We share with NPSF the belief that the safety domains addressed by the CPPS certification examination represent critical competencies for today’s health care environment,” said Peter Lachman, MD, MPH, MBCh, FRCPCH, FCP (SA), FRCPI, chief executive officer, ISQua. “Giving our Fellows opportunities to study for and pursue a professional credential is a valuable new benefit for them and the organizations in which they work.”

Candidates for the CPPS credential must possess a combination of academic and professional experience and must pass a certification examination. Among other benefits, the ISQua-NPSF agreement will offer current and former ISQua Fellows reduced costs for a self-assessment test that can help them gauge their readiness for certification and a discount on the certification examination. Fellows will also be able to participate at a reduced rate in a CPPS Review Course, which NPSF offers to help candidates prepare for the exam by reviewing the domain content areas and test-taking strategies.

To learn more about NPSF programs and educational offerings, visit http://www.npsf.org. To learn more about ISQua, visit http://www.isqua.org.

About the National Patient Safety Foundation

The National Patient Safety Foundation’s vision is to create a world where patients and those who care for them are free from harm. A central voice for patient safety since 1997, NPSF partners with patients and families, the health care community, and key stakeholders to advance patient safety and health care workforce safety and disseminate strategies to prevent harm. NPSF is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more about the Foundation’s work, visit http://www.npsf.org and follow @theNPSF on Twitter.

About the International Society for Quality in Healthcare

ISQua’s mission is to inspire and drive improvement in the quality and safety of healthcare worldwide through education and knowledge sharing, external evaluation, supporting health systems and connecting people through global networks. We achieve this in several ways through a network that spans 100 countries and five continents. To learn more about ISQua and our activities, visit http://www.isqua.org, like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/isqua or follow us on Twitter @ISQua.