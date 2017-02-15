Source Vital Apothecary, an American-based company dedicated to developing a high-quality line of holistic skin care products, announced its products are now available for purchase on StackedNutrition.com, a popular website for consumers who are interested in buying nutritional products.

Source Vital Apothecary is known for developing products with their unique naturopathic approach to product development. Its products feature a natural combination of high-quality plant extracts, various seaweeds and 100 percent pure essential oils, which allows them to deliver a high level of skin care and aromatherapy. StackedNutrition.com represents another excellent opportunity for the company to expand its sales channels and reach people who are already clearly interested in natural wellness products.

“We are excited to begin selling our products on StackedNutrition.com,” said Paul Colgin, CEO of Source Vital Apothecary. “This is a website that has built up an outstanding base of customers who are knowledgeable about health and wellness and who are interested in trying new natural products to improve their quality of life. We are looking forward to taking advantage of this opportunity to reach out and help more people who are in need of high-quality natural skin care solutions.”

Source Vital Apothecary has a unique produce development process. Rather than opting for mass production, it creates its products in small, handcrafted batches to ensure their constant freshness and effectiveness. All products are made without using harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, toxins or pharmaceuticals. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from locations around the world. Even the packaging for the products is environmentally friendly; the majority come in polyethylene terephthalate bottles or high-density polyethylene, which meet recycling codes.

With a greater focus on natural ingredients, Source Vital provides better overall natural and holistic value to its customers. Its products help reduce visual aging, blackheads, acne, sensitive skin, puffy eyes, stretch marks, oily or dry skin and sun damage.

“We look forward to taking advantage of this new sales partnership with StackedNutrition.com and reaching out to more customers than ever before,” said Colgin.

For more information about Source Vital Apothecary, visit http://www.sourcevital.com.