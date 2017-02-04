Ecommerce, retail and wholesale logistics company, DCL Logistics, was recently named a top third-party logistics (3PL) service provider by Multi-Channel Merchant (MCM). This distinction recognizes leading 3PLs in the retail industry, as selected by the editors of Multichannel Merchant (MCM). Companies that make this list have been vetted in the areas of ecommerce and value-added services for its customers.

DCL Logistics has more than 30 years of operational expertise and customer commitment, supporting industry pioneers ranging from startups to global brands in launching their products through a variety of sales channels.

“It's an honor to be recognized by Multichannel Merchant as a Top 3PL in 2017,” says Dave Tu, President at DCL Logistics. “We continue to strive towards perfection in our ecommerce, retail and wholesale logistics business through ISO-certified execution and our leading customer technology platform: eFactory. We will continue to invest in technology and infrastructure for our customers, who find the right balance with DCL Logistics: as nimble as a start-up with Fortune 500 company resources.”

Multi-Channel Top 3PLs 2017 features an online searchable directory for merchants looking for a qualified 3PL provider. Each company profile includes key information to help merchants find their ideal provider, including core capabilities, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more.

###

About DCL Logistics

DCL Logistics is a leading provider of fulfillment and supply chain services for companies in the consumer technology, healthcare, and consumer goods industries. We specialize in partnering with emerging companies, who have a multi-channel fulfillment strategy that needs to be executed quickly. At the core of our business, we offer the following services: eCommerce and D2C Fulfillment, B2B Fulfillment and Reverse Logistics. DCL Logistics’ locations in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Louisville provide optimal locations to stock product and fulfill to end consumers with the quickest transit delivery times and lowest freight costs.