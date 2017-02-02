Shaw named to Training magazine's Top 125 list for 13th consecutive year. We are extremely proud of our strong heritage of offering education and training to help associates and customers unleash greatness and reach their full potential.

As a result of the company’s stellar training and workforce development programs, Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has been recognized by Training magazine as a "Training Top 125" company for 2017. This recognition marks Shaw’s 13th consecutive year on the list.

“We are extremely proud of our strong heritage of offering education and training to help associates and customers unleash greatness and reach their full potential,” stated Danny Crutchfield, Shaw’s director of corporate training and organizational development. “We’re committed to continued innovation in the topics we address as well as how we offer our ongoing learning opportunities to meet the needs of today’s workforce. It’s a critical component of how Shaw is able to attract and retain the best talent and how we continue to propel our company forward in a rapidly changing industry.”

The Shaw talent model defines the leadership behaviors required to achieve the desired business results and to drive Shaw’s training and development priorities. The Shaw Learning Academy’s leadership team and staff are focused on helping others align their skills and interests with business needs for greater personal and professional accomplishment as defined by the talent model.

Training Top 125 ranks companies’ excellence and commitment to employer-sponsored training and development programs. The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.

Consistently recognized for its high-quality education and training efforts, Shaw has garnered a range of recognitions in addition to Training 125, including:



Being named to the Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers 2016 for the second year since the distinction’s inception in 2015.

Ranking No. 11 in the most recent Elearning! magazine’s Learning! 100 list. Honored for the sixth consecutive year, Shaw was among top private sector companies cited for high performance, organizational culture, innovation and collaboration.

Rated among the Best Places to Work for New Graduates by Symplicity in 2016.

Shaw’s education and training efforts extend beyond its more than 20,000 associates to customers, the community, and the future workforce.

Additionally, Shaw recognizes that its retailers’ success are inextricably linked. The company has designed comprehensive and customized educational programs offer to help retailers meet their business objectives. More than 15,000 customers engage with the Shaw Learning Academy each year through regional training, online sessions, markets, the Shaw Flooring Network Convention, and other offerings.

About Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. offers a diverse portfolio of carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, tile & stone flooring products, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide via its brands Anderson, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, Tuftex, USFloors and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. The company employs more than 20,000 associates with offices; R&D, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution locations; product showrooms; and/or salespeople throughout the U.S., as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://shawinc.com.