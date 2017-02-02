Florida Hospital Tampa Pepin Heart Institute These accreditations reinforce our commitment to providing quality cardiovascular care.

Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute has received accreditation for maintaining the highest standards of quality care from Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence™ (ACE™), an organization dedicated to ensuring adherence to high quality standards for cardiovascular and endovascular care. Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute received this prestigious designation in three areas: diagnostic cardiac catheterization, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and electrophysiology. The facility is the second in the United States to achieve accreditation in electrophysiology from ACE.

“These accreditations reinforce our commitment to providing quality cardiovascular care,” said Scott Strech, RN, BSN, MBA, Associate Vice President for Cardiovascular Services at Florida Hospital West Florida Division. “ACE accreditations are based on established gold standards and the quality of our outcomes, so patients can feel comfortable in knowing our Cardiac Cath and EP labs are providing the best possible care.”

ACE accreditation is a professional review of an organization’s structure, internal processes, patient safety practices, and clinical outcomes to determine if it meets the standards established by experts in cardiac and endovascular care. The ACE evaluation process involves an in-depth independent review of personnel, quality-assurance processes, facility equipment, and outcomes information. All data collected is measured against nationally accepted standards for the highest quality cardiovascular care. Facilities who undergo this voluntary and rigorous process demonstrate an exceptional commitment to providing the best possible care to patients.

“By seeking ACE accreditation, Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute has shown that it has an uncompromising commitment to provide safe, high quality care,” said ACE Chief Medical Officer Bonnie Weiner, MD. “The willingness to be evaluated against nationally accepted gold standard practices demonstrates a desire to meet the highest quality standards set by experts in cardiac and endovascular care.”

A cardiac catheterization lab is a specialized area that allows physicians to minimally invasively diagnose and treat numerous heart conditions. PCI is a type of cardiac catheterization procedure in which a balloon is inflated in a blocked coronary artery to increase blood flow to the heart. An electrophysiology lab allows physicians to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms.

About Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence™

ACE is an independent, physician-led organization that evaluates and monitors facilities that provide cardiovascular care. ACE provides accreditation, peer review, data review and other customized services exclusively for the cath lab. Certification awarded by ACE means that the highest quality standards for cardiovascular and endovascular care are met by doctors and staff caring for patients undergoing diagnostic and interventional catheterization procedures. ACE is sponsored by The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and the American College of Cardiology, the two leading professional cardiovascular organizations, jointly representing over 40,000 practitioners. For more information, visit http://www.cvexcel.org.

About Florida Hospital Tampa

Florida Hospital Tampa is a not-for-profit 527-bed tertiary hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, neuroscience, orthopaedics, women’s services, pediatrics, oncology, endocrinology, bariatrics, wound healing, sleep medicine and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. Also located at Florida Hospital Tampa is the renowned Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, a recognized leader in cardiovascular disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment and leading-edge research. The recent addition of the Doc1st ER shows that Florida Hospital Tampa is committed to providing compassionate and quality healthcare. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FHTampa.org.

About Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute and Dr. Kiran C. Patel Research Institute

Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, located at Florida Hospital Tampa, is a free-standing cardiovascular institute providing comprehensive cardiovascular care. Leading the way with the first accredited chest pain emergency room in Tampa Bay, the institute is among an elite few in the state of Florida chosen to perform the ground breaking Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure and was the first in Tampa to offer the Watchman procedure to prevent blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation. Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute and the Dr. Kiran C. Patel Research Institute, affiliated with the University of South Florida (USF), are exploring and conducting leading-edge research to develop breakthrough treatments long before they are available in most other hospitals. To learn more, visit http://www.FHPepinHeart.org.