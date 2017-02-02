Hover Networks Launches Hover Text Messaging

"Having the ability to send text messages to our customers directly from the computer/office number is a true advantage,” stated Dan Magnuszewski, CTO at ACV Auctions.

Hover Networks (http://www.HoverNetworks.com), a leading provider of cloud phone services, has announced the launch of Hover Text Messaging, a new service offering that allows businesses to communicate with customers via text and picture messages, directly from their business phone numbers.

“Use of text and picture messaging for business communications is exploding,” stated Matthew Busigin, CIO of Hover Networks. “This has left many businesses scrambling to effectively deal with clients and customers trying to reach them. With Hover Text Messaging we’ve made it easy for any business using Hover Networks to send and receive both text and picture messages in the US and Canada.”

Hover Text Messaging makes handing out a personal cell phone number or worrying about missing text messages sent directly to your business numbers a thing of the past. The service works on any internet enabled device, including PCs, mobile phones and tablets through the Hover Networks Total Control Dashboard or the Hover Text Messaging app for Android and iOS.

Messages can be sent and received from numbers in the US and Canada from both local and toll-free business phone numbers. Standard monthly service includes 400 text or picture messages and starts at just $11 per month.

“Our customers are fast paced, very busy and usually on the go, driving machinery or fixing equipment, so they don’t always have the time or ability to talk on the phone and have a conversation,” stated Anthony Murty, Head of IT at ConEquip. “With Hover Text Messaging, our call center representatives can now receive pictures of parts from customers while they are still on the phone, ensuring they’ve sold the correct replacement. The ability to text with customers has also allowed our representatives to handle multiple conversations at the same time, making them much more efficient.”

"Having the ability to send text messages to our customers directly from the computer/office number is a true advantage,” stated Dan Magnuszewski, CTO at ACV Auctions. “Our customers aren’t always able to answer the phone, text messaging allows us to stay in contact by adding an alternate often more receptive way of communicating. Today people seem to prefer text messaging, so having the capability to send a quick message lessens the amount of unanswered/unwanted phone calls, and increases responses, resulting in better relationships with the customers."

Hover Networks has doubled in size each of the first seven years it has been in business. The company currently provides business voice services to over 15,000 users in over 20 states and seven countries. Hover Networks has been named WNY’s Fastest Growing Young Company by Buffalo’s Business First Journal and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies in the United States.

For more information about Hover Text Messaging or to sign-up, please visit http://www.HoverNetworks.com/Hover-Messaging/.

About Hover Networks

Hover Networks (http://www.HoverNetworks.com) is a leading privately held provider of business class cloud based VoIP services. One of the fastest growing companies in Western New York and Inc. 5000 nominee, Hover Networks offers a robust cloud based business voice service that delivers the scale, quality and feature set in demand by today’s businesses. With no system to manage, unlimited calling, live phone and email support, when you choose Hover Networks, you’re choosing business voice done the right way.