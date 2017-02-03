California Homes: America's Most Expensive Home Might Be a Bargain

New $250 million California home includes a helicopter and James Bond-theme theater

“America's Most Expensive Home”

It is called “Billionaire,” the giga-mansion that takes decadence soaring to a new level - the twenty-first century’s answer to a new housing niche from developer Bruce Makowsky. Deeply entrenched in the luxury market for the last 25 years, Makowsky realized that those of average billionaire status were comfortable finding and buying homes and condos in the plentiful $50 million range, but what about those who had amassed multiple billions? They expected something more - a giga-mansion.

To begin his project, Makowsky studied land from the ground and air until he found a site in the hills of Bel Air with a 270’ view reaching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean beaches of Malibu. Gushing with unimaginable amenities, the basics of the home include 17,000 square feet of outdoor deck living space and 21,000 square feet of indoor living. There are two master suites, ten large VIP guest suites, 21 luxury baths, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massage studio and wellness spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. But why stop there? In addition to that grandeur, there is also an 85-foot, glass-tile infinity swimming pool, a 40-seat James Bond-themed theater and a four-lane bowling alley and lounge. And the pièce de résistance? The “auto gallery” contains a $30 million collection of exotic cars and motorcycles.

But wait... there’s more. Billionaire comes with over a hundred notable art installations and all furnishings, an outdoor pop-up theater, two fully-stocked champagne and wine cellars, the most advanced home tech system in the world, two alligator-upholstered elevators and to sweeten the pie just a little more. . . a massive candy wall in the game room with help-yourself glass cylinders of every favorite. . . and let’s not forget the helicopter. But who maintains all this? The personal chef, a masseuse and five other full-time employees who live on site in a separate staff wing and whose salaries have been paid for the first two years of ownership.

Giga-mansion “Billionaire” is currently America’s most expensive listing. With virtually every bell, whistle and drop-dead view imaginable, it might be a bargain at $250 million.

