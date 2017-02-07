InSite Solutions Announces Spring Scholarship Competition

Our goal is to support students who understand the importance of a visually organized workspace, particularly as it relates to efficiency, safety, and ultimately, a company’s bottom line.

InSite Solutions LLC (DBA Stop-Painting) is excited to announce its semi-annual scholarship essay contest for Spring 2017, aimed at providing financial aid to a graduate or executive education student currently enrolled in an accredited university or technical college who can articulate how a visually organized workplace can make a company more productive.

“We are particularly interested in receiving applications from students studying industrial organizational psychology, supply chain management, lean organization, business organization, operations management or related fields,” according to Cliff Lowe, President.

Stop-Painting is a company built on the premise that a visually organized workplace is a better workplace. It will choose a scholarship winner who can articulate how much more productive and efficient any task or process can be when there is a visually organized space. We also look for students who exemplify exceptional responsibility, leadership skills and a key understanding of Stop-Painting’s products and ethos.

The $1,000 Stop-Painting Scholarship is open to any student currently enrolled in an accredited educational institution as described above. Scholarship applications can be submitted any time between now and March 31, 2017. The winner is expected to be announced in April.

"Our goal is to support students who understand the importance of a visually organized workspace, particularly as it relates to efficiency, safety, and ultimately, a company’s bottom line," said Lowe.

Applicants can complete applications on Stop-Painting’s website https://stop-painting.com/post/scholarships.asp. Stop-Painting does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, age, religion, disability or handicap, gender, military status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal, state or local law.

Stop-Painting is a leading manufacturer of indoor and outdoor marking tapes and signs. These products are alternatives to painting concrete floors and pavement. Thousands of traffic control and industrial safety supplies are available on the website at https://stop-painting.com.