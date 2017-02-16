Celebrity Costa Rica Villa Wins Top Honors for the 5th Year in a Row

Villa Punto de Vista I have to stress that it's not only the views, the tranquility, the open air spaces, the outrageously comfortable beds and sheets, the artful layout, the balconies, that make this place so unique: it's the people.

Villa Punto de Vista, an exclusive, luxury resort located in the lush rainforest of Manuel Antonio, has been awarded the 2017 Couples’ Choice Award by WeddingWire, for being the top rated wedding venue in Costa Rica. WeddingWire is considered the top online resource and marketplace for the wedding and event industry. With celebrity Kim Kardashian vacationing in Costa Rica and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the award couldn’t have come at a better time.

As part of winning the Couples’ Choice Award, Villa Punto de Vista will be highlighted on the WeddingWire website, and the staff and management were truly grateful for being given such an honor. This isn’t the first time Villa Punto de Vista has been pointed out for its superior services and amenities, though. In 2016, they were also awarded the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence in the Best Villa or Serviced Apartment category for Canada, USA, Mexico and Central America.

Each year, WeddingWire announces it’s Couples’ Choice Awards that recognize local wedding professionals for excellence in a range of categories including service, overall quality, responsiveness, and professionalism. More than 20 service categories are recognized with these esteemed awards, including wedding venues. The results are based on the previous years’ performance and achievements.

What makes the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards so sought after, is that they are based solely on the reviews of real newlyweds. This means real people that have spent time at Villa Punto de Vista as newly married couples have rated it higher than all the rest.

This is the ninth year for The Couples’ Choice Awards, and WeddingWire CEO Timothy Chi said, “It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Villa Punto de Vista, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements.”

To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit http://www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

