Ideas That Evoke®, a Madison-based marketing agency serving clients in the beauty, lifestyle and luxury industries, today was named as the Social Media Agency of Record for Product Club, an all-encompassing color accessory company focused on providing innovative products and inspiring education for professional hair colorists and stylists.

As one of the fastest-growing independent creative agencies in the country, Ideas That Evoke will be responsible for growing Product Club’s reputation as a leader in the salon professional industry for products such as hair coloring foils, unique foil alternatives, gloves, brushes and other hair coloring tools through a comprehensive social media and influencer marketing strategy.

“As an agency, we have our finger on the pulse of the professional beauty industry, and are thrilled to partner with Product Club to help take Product Club to the next level,” said Kelly Ehlers, Founder and President of Ideas That Evoke. “With our mix of social media savvy and industry relationships, we are going to position the brand for growth at a time where hair color is top-of-mind across the industry.”

Product Club, headquartered in Holtsville, New York, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and is the industry leader in color accessories. The company offers more than 200 products for professional colorists, including foils, gloves, balayage tools, apparel, caps and more. Focused on helping colorists get the perfect result, Product Club also offers educational resources, including classes at events and with distributor partners, technique-based DVD Collections, Trade Secrets of a Hair Color Expert Book Series, and the QuickStudy Cosmetology Hair Color Guide.

“It was clear from our very first conversation that Kelly and the Ideas That Evoke team understands what we at Product Club want to accomplish,” said Product Club Vice President of Marketing, Mary Albanese. “We know Evoke is an expert not only in social media, but also in our industry and our category, which will give us an edge in the social sphere.”

Product Club is the latest win for Ideas That Evoke and joins a roster of clients across several industries, including: Marriott, Procter and Gamble, Coty Beauty, Andis Company, Tide Dry Cleaners, Elizabeth Arden, Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa and Olivia Garden.

About Ideas That Evoke

Ideas That Evoke, a social media, digital and PR agency located in Madison, WI, was recently named the #325th Fastest Growing Private Company in America by Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5,000 List. The agency, founded by Kelly Ehlers in 2009, is rooted in solving business challenges through the innovative use of social media, influencer marketing and disruptive creative. To learn more about Ideas That Evoke®, visit http://www.IdeasThatEvoke.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Product Club

Product Club, founded in 1991, is a leader in color accessories and recently celebrated their 25th year of innovation in 2016. Product Club offers the best possible tools for colorists in the profession, based on salon research and professional packaging. Product Club is committed to education in all hair-coloring techniques like basic foiling, highlighting and more to give colorists the ability to experience technique-based hair color education without being brand specific. For more information about Product Club, visit http://www.productclub.com.