New Book Presents Comprehensive Body of Rights

With the ongoing threat of social turmoil, it is crucial for citizens to be aware of the human rights context of all important decisions made by government, business, NGOs, and educational institutions so they can encourage and even guide their organizations to achieving their highest goals, all while holding them accountable. As a former lawyer and teacher, the author laments the fact that human rights are not taught and defined as human potentials. “Seven Rights for Citizen Slackers,” 40 years in the making, presents a unique perspective on human rights.

A major premise of the book is that the Constitution is not true to the principles of the Declaration of Independence as government’s powers are not organized for securing the people’s rights and, of the eight rights of the Declaration of Independence, seven are left out of the Constitution. The human rights omissions have resulted in an imbalanced distribution of government’s resources and have placed limitations on the individual’s full development of his or her attributes and potentials.

The book hypothesizes on what people have been missing by not having a government, an educational system, and a corporate system based on human rights. It also lays out plans for alternatives, complete with organizational graphics.

“I began writing the book because I believed in the premise of the Declaration of Independence, that governments are instituted to secure the rights of the people; and I believed I had discovered a comprehensive body of rights that could be used to organize government and confirm the premise of the Declaration,” said Boaz.

“Seven Rights for Citizen Slackers” serves as a resource to recharge democracy and encourage social transformation based on a unique comprehensive body of rights. It promotes the necessity of holding an open Article Five Convention for proposing constitutional amendments. Boaz proposes more than thirty amendments; among them, ridding public elections of private money, abolishing the Electoral College, abolishing corporate personhood, prohibiting the filibuster, abolishing capital punishment, and legalizing marijuana.

Michael Simmons of High Times calls Boaz, “an entertainingly irreverent idealist” and “relates anecdotes from an interesting life (including those with Gary Gilmore, Norman Mailer, Geraldo Rivera, and Tommy Lee Jones) with plans for constitutional reform.”

Boaz urges citizens to understand their rights and to recognize those that are not completely fulfilled. “Seven Rights for Citizen Slackers” allows people to become better informed about how to achieve a society whose purpose is to encourage and secure people’s rights.

About the author

Dennis Boaz has worked as a lawyer, high school teacher, and union leader. His activism includes support for marijuana legalization and federal voting rights for Island-Americans. In the early 70s, Boaz discovered the foundational elements for a holistic matrix of individual consciousness, inspiring him to develop a comprehensive body of human rights for use in government, education, and business.

