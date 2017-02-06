Auvik's network infrastructure RMM With Auvik alerts feeding into Microsoft Teams, we can make sure the right team members are notified to issues that require their involvement—in real-time...

Managed service providers using Office 365 now have a new way to receive network monitoring alerts from Auvik: Microsoft Teams.

A new integration between Auvik and Microsoft Teams, announced today, allows MSP partners to automatically push Auvik alerts to one or more Teams channels.

"Auvik integrates with existing systems to enable better and more efficient network management processes," says Alex Hoff, Auvik's VP Product and Sales. "And we pay attention to changes in our ecosystem. As our partners evolve the way they collaborate, we evolve Auvik to ensure it continues to addresses their needs."

Auvik’s network-focused RMM provides instant visibility and control of infrastructure devices, such as routers, switches, and firewalls.

Microsoft Teams is a group chat app available to Office 365 users with business or education accounts. Microsoft Teams was launched in November 2016 and is currently used by 30,000 organizations.

“We’ve adopted Microsoft Teams digital workspace to make our high-performing team even more responsive to our client’s needs,” says John Galpin, Head of Services at LAN3. “With Auvik alerts feeding into Microsoft Teams, we can make sure the right LAN3 team members are notified to issues that require their involvement—in real-time—so we can continue to deliver our industry leading services.”

About Auvik Networks

Auvik is a network-focused software company that helps managed service providers improve the efficiency and profitability of their managed services. Auvik’s network infrastructure RMM (remote monitoring and management) gives MSPs better visibility, documentation, and monitoring for their client networks, and automates many time-consuming network tasks. Auvik was named to the 2016 ChannelE2E 100 list, which identifies top disruptors and innovators in the IT channel. Visit http://www.auvik.com or follow @AuvikNetworks on Twitter. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.