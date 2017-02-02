NFI Launches Global Integrated Technology Suite

Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has announced today the launch of its new global integrated technology suite. The new technology provides customers the tools needed to improve performance, visibility, and bottom line results.

“With our integrated technology suite (ITS), you can connect each link in your global supply chain around the world in an entirely new way,” said Rob Garrison, Global President. “From product concept to customer delivery, ITS gives customers the tools to manage, monitor, and report like never before.”

Solutions available within the technology suite include Smart Portal, Global Veritas, and Business Intelligence. Each technology provides robust capabilities streamlining the global supply chain.

“The solutions, paired with NFI’s exceptional transportation and distribution portfolio, customer service, and supply chain experience, provides our customers with a huge competitive advantage,” said Garrison. “We make managing the supply chain more efficient, which allows our customers to focus on growing their business.”

NFI’s global logistics capabilities continue to grow, leveraging end-to-end supply chain capabilities, providing global distribution, transportation, and value-added services. NFI also provides services in dedicated transportation, distribution, commercial real estate, intermodal, and brokerage across North America. NFI’s award-winning service and capabilities has been recognized on lists such as Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 3PLs and Transport Topics Top 50 Logistics Providers.

# # #

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 31 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,200 tractors and 8,200 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.