Midland IRA, headquartered in Fort Myers and Chicago, hires new client services associate, Ashley Honda. She is to work in the expanding Chicago office.

Midland IRA is a self-directed retirement plan administrator that provides tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to assist investors in realizing the maximum benefits possible in their retirement accounts. The company sets a high standard in providing personal, professional service to their clients across the nation. Ashley Honda will learn all aspects of the company and will begin her position in the client services department.

Honda is originally from Chicago, Illinois. Prior to relocating back to Chicago, she was living in Columbus, Ohio where she attended and graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in personal financial planning. Before being hired at Midland IRA, Honda worked and interned at a wealth management firm in Ohio.

When asked about how she felt about her new job Honda replied, “I am really excited about working for Midland IRA. The experience has been great so far, and the onboarding process very smooth. The culture at the company is one of closeness and collaboration, and I am happy just to be here every day learning something new with my coworkers.” The staff is pleased to welcome Honda on board.

Midland IRA is a self-directed IRA administrator that provides service to clients who prefer to choose their own assets in their retirement plans. As a leader in the industry, the firm makes it easy to use self-directed retirement plans to invest in assets that the individual investor knows, understands, and can control. Midland IRA is also a 1031 exchange qualified intermediary with Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff to assist the unique needs of all investors. To learn more visit www(dot)MidlandIRA(dot)com.