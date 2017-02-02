Onapsis In 2016 alone, the Onapsis Research Labs helped SAP patch 50 security vulnerabilities and contributed 33% of the SAP Hot News security notes released.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Onapsis a finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the “Innovation in Enterprise Security” category. Additionally, Onapsis’ threat intelligence research capabilities and thought leadership have been recognized in the categories of “Best E-Book of the Year” for The CISO’s Guide to SAP Cybersecurity Risks and “Best White Paper or Research Report” for The Tip of the Iceberg: Wild Exploitation & Cyber-attacks on SAP Business Applications. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking solutions and research teams that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

“Our talented product team is the driving force behind our Onapsis Security Platform, which is experiencing rapid adoption among F1000 organizations. To also have our research labs and market thought leadership recognized is a great honor, and further validates our commitment to creating industry standards for securing SAP and Oracle business applications,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis.

Onapsis is the pioneer and global leader in the fast-growing category of SAP and Oracle enterprise application security. The company recorded over 100 percent YOY revenue growth in 2016 for the fourth consecutive year. Onapsis’ services are considered the de-facto standard for consulting and audit firms (Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, IBM, KPMG and PwC).

Onapsis solutions are powered by the findings of the Onapsis Research Labs, and are regularly updated to protect clients against newly discovered vulnerabilities. In 2016 alone, the Onapsis Research Labs helped SAP patch 50 security vulnerabilities and contributed 33% of the SAP “Hot News” security notes released. As a result of the discoveries made by Onapsis Research Labs, over 200 clients using Onapsis solutions are now protected against some of the most critical vulnerabilities to date affecting SAP systems.

Onapsis will showcase its products at the upcoming RSA Security Conference taking place February 13-17th in booth #N4127. Onapsis will also hold a briefing center presentation on Tuesday, February 14th at 12:40pm in the South Hall. More information can be found by clicking this link: https://www.onapsis.com/onapsis-rsa-2017

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

About Onapsis Research Labs™

SAP and Oracle Security Threat Intelligence is produced by Onapsis Research Labs, a team of leading security experts who combine in-depth knowledge and experience to deliver technical analysis with business context, and provide sound security judgment to the market. The team works closely with SAP and Oracle product security teams to responsibly deliver the information to customers and has released over 300 advisories to date, with over 50 affecting SAP HANA; has consulted on impact with over 200 Onapsis enterprise customers; and regularly presents at leading security and SAP conferences around the world. Onapsis was the first to deliver “SAP Security In Depth” publications that provide detailed analysis on security risks impacting SAP and SAP HANA.

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’ solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’ context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the

Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms.

Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

