Mediware to Showcase CareTend at Medtrade Spring Conference

Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that the latest CareTend features and functionality will be showcased at this year’s Medtrade Spring conference, held February 28-March 1 in Las Vegas, NV.

Medtrade attendees will see the complete software suite including our latest mobile application, CareTend Anywhere. Attendees will see firsthand how relying on automated workflows, barcode inventory tracking, real-time reporting, delivery management, and paperless documentation can save hours each week and improve overall productivity in their business. CareTend’s billing capabilities will also be demonstrated, to show how staff can streamline patient responsibility billing by storing credit card information on file, so that payment can be collected without delay. In addition to CareTend Anywhere’s currently available mobile delivery functionality, Mediware has plans to release CareTend Anywhere e-Staff in the summer of 2017, which allows all employees to access key information related to their job roles, from any location and on any type of mobile device.

“2017 is a great year for change, and we are excited for Medtrade attendees to see how CareTend can start their new year off in the right direction,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “With more than thirty customers already contracted to purchase CareTend, there is great momentum building for this game-changing home care industry solution,” adds O’Toole.

Mediware will be showcasing the CareTend software during exhibit hours in booth #621 and will also be sponsoring the Audit Happy Hour on February 27 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and the AAHomecare Stand Up for Homecare Reception on February 28, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and address safety concerns, enabling healthcare organizations to improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cell therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; business intelligence-based performance management solutions for clinical, regulatory and financial aspects of the broader healthcare market; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.