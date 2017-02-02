Robert J. Downing, an energy shareholder in the Houston and Miami offices of the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, spoke on two panels on Jan. 20, 2017 for the Miami-Florida Jean Monnet Center of Excellence European and Eurasian Studies Program Seminar. The panels were titled, “Renewable Energy: The Future of Biofuels,” and “Renewable Energies and Biofuels, Lessons from Transatlantic Experiences.”

Both panels were moderated by Dr. Edward Galb, Director, Global Energy Security Forum. The event was sponsored by the Miami-Florida Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, the Jean Monnet Project, Greenberg Traurig, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Consulate General of France.

Downing’s discussion focused on the use of renewable energy sources in Mexico, the regulatory framework of biofuels as well as current and future usage of biofuels to meet the country’s energy reform. He also spoke about the increasing use of wind and solar energy, not only in Mexico, but throughout Latin America.

Downing has more than 30 years' experience in international business transactions and is Board Certified in International Law by The Florida Bar. He focuses on energy, infrastructure, finance, and project development in Latin America. Since joining Greenberg Traurig, a substantial part of his practice has been devoted to the Mexican Energy Reform in the electricity sector. Prior to joining the firm, Downing was Associate General Counsel at Duke Energy International, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, the largest electric utility in the United States. He worked throughout Latin America. He previously served as Senior Attorney at the Cisneros Group, a Venezuelan conglomerate with global operations. He holds an LL.M. in Energy, Environmental and Natural Resources Law.

