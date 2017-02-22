Webbula Launches Revolutionary Data Quality Assessment Report

Industry’s most comprehensive data quality provider Webbula's Data Assessment Report is revolutionary to the industry, allowing any organization that considers data to be an asset to objectively evaluate data quality and risk issues.

Webbula, the industry’s most comprehensive data quality provider, is announcing the release of the Webbula Data Assessment Report. The data assessment is revolutionary to the industry allowing any organization that considers data to be an asset to objectively evaluate data quality and risk issues.

This service allows organizations to get an accurate looking glass into the quality of Names, Postal Addresses, Email Addresses, Phone Numbers, Domains, IP Addresses and Gender. Because the service is technology driven, the results are not tainted by confirmation bias found in traditional compare and collaborate assessments.

Douglas Egeth, the Webbula COO explains that, "Most organizations use a simple confirmation or collaboration method to evaluate their data which is a systemic fallacy in the data world that Webbula aims to change. The current thought process that if Partners A and B see the same bit of information as you then the record must be good can be highly biased and manipulable."

Webbula’s Data Assessment Report uses technology to analyze the data points in a simultaneous and holistic manner. Our method focuses on key indicators from within the data itself and places a minimal weight on “the data has been seen before” confirmation method. With this quality assessment, Webbula’s customers obtain a competitive edge with a complete data quality and intelligence picture indicating inaccuracies, malformations, errors and even domain privacy issues.

Data is one of the most highly used components for any organization. However, in the quest for volume and scale, data has also become one of the most often overlooked business components for quality. In order for a modern organization to make the right business decisions the data quality bar must be set high.

Webbula will be premiering this tool at the ETail West Conference in Palm Springs February 27th-March 2nd 2017.

About Webbula:

Webbula is the industry’s most comprehensive data quality platform. Since 2009, our technology and world-class partner ecosystem has enabled us to provide sophisticated multi-channel solutions to our clients via CloudHygiene, Data Enhancement, and Online Audience Targeting. Webbula’s data technology enables marketers to mitigate email delivery threats, enhance email lists, and create actionable audiences for ad serving. For more information, visit https://webbula.com.