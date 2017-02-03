Rentec Direct Announces Tech Mastery Scholarship Winners

Rentec Direct's Tech Mastery Scholarship is open to undergradate and graduate students pursuing a degree in computer science or software development. This year, 2 outstanding students were awarded the scholarship from Rentec Direct, Albert Appouh from New Jersey and Jared Dalka from Utah.

Rentec Direct is excited to announce the winners of the Tech Mastery Scholarship offered by the real estate industry’s leading property management software solution.

The Tech Mastery Scholarship is offered to college and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science, technology, or related field.

“Supporting tech education and the great minds behind it, means a better future for us all,” explains Rentec Direct president, Nathan Miller. “It’s an honor to represent a company that values the academic achievements and career pursuits of future generations who will directly impact and enhance the evolution of technology.”

As part of the award process, Rentec Direct asked applicants to submit an essay that explains, in their view, how technology has evolved to make an everlasting impact for internet based organizations in the last 5 years. Essays are judged on creativity, humor and content.

This year, 2 outstanding students were awarded the $500 scholarships from Rentec Direct, Albert Appouh from New Jersey and Jared Dalka from Utah.

Appouh is a senior at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Appouh is completing a triple major in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics and Economics and hopes to be a Software Developer one day.

Dalka is a freshman at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, UT. Dalka is studying Information Technology with an emphasis in Information Security and hopes to be work in Cyber Security for law enforcement or the government one day.

Rentec Direct introduced the Tech Mastery Scholarship in 2016 for students pursuing an education in computer science or technology. The next deadline for the Tech Mastery Scholarship is April 15, 2017.

To read the award winning essays for the 2016 Tech Mastery Scholarship visit https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/scholarship-winners-2016/.

About the Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship

Rentec Direct will offer up to four $500.00 scholarships per year to outstanding college students pursuing an education in Computer Science, software development or other closely related fields of study. For more information about eligibility, requirements, and upcoming deadlines visit Rentec Direct’s Tech Mastery Scholarship page.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, QuickBooks Sync and more.