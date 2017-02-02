Advantech Wireless, a global leader in satellite broadband communications solutions, announced today it has received a multi-million dollar contract from a NATO member country to provide its ruggedized military grade SATCOM terminals including the new advanced line of GaN (Gallium Nitride) based Solid State Power Amplifiers.

The Advantech Wireless solution includes the most advanced SATCOM technology available today, designed for the most stringent environmental Military standards and offering State-of-the-Art performance with minimal size weight and power (SWaP). Advantech Wireless is providing complete terminals for the tactical environment based on its proprietary antenna control systems and fully integrated design.

“Advantech Wireless has over 25 years of experience enabling military forces and government agencies, delivering cutting-edge innovations in communications that solve mission critical communications challenges,” said Cristi Damian, VP Business Development at Advantech Wireless. “These fully integrated all outdoor systems, include advanced modem technology, sophisticated SATCOM antenna control systems, and the state of the art GaN based Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs).”

The Second Generation GaN based SSPAs/BUCs from Advantech Wireless feature exceptional linearity and operating efficiency. These advanced systems are the smallest fully integrated units on the market today. With built-in design features they are perfectly suited for harsh environments, Satcom on the Move (SOTM) and man-pack terminal deployments.

About Advantech Wireless

Advantech Wireless supports the critical need for High Throughput Satellite communications in a rapidly expanding digital environment. Our proven, low-cost, and highly reliable system solutions are meeting the ever-increasing need for high-bandwidth communications essential to military and government solutions, as well as cellular network providers, broadcasters, robust corporate networks, and security. We integrate award-winning research and development engineering into our designs. The result: custom solutions with lowest overall capital and operating costs, together with an unparalleled commitment to lead the industry in materials, design and reliability. Find out more about us at advantechwireless.com.