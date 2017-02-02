FinovateSpring Presenter Deadline Closes Tomorrow, February 3

FinovateSpring’s presenter deadline is quickly approaching. Fintech companies wanting to demo at this leading fintech conference have until tomorrow, Feb. 3 to complete the application process. Finovate conferences are an international demo-based event aimed at assisting established financial services brands identify the most innovative and cutting-edge fintech companies on the market.

Finovate is commemorating its 10th anniversary show with this year’s FinovateSpring event, taking place April 26-27 in San Jose, CA with presenter submission deadline being Friday, Feb. 3. This novel format — part press conference, part sales demo, part biz dev meeting and part analyst briefing — provides a proven platform for fintech companies to achieve the next level of success with new customers, strategic partnerships, expert feedback, press coverage, and VC funding. Apply to demo now at FinnovateSpring.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re already holding our 10th annual Finovate show,” said Greg Palmer, vice president of The Finovate Group. “Our first Finovate event featured companies that would go on to define fintech over the years. Companies such as Andera, Geezeo, LendingClub, Mint and Yodlee each presented at the initial Finovate conference and have since played pivotal roles in the fintech revolution.”



In 2007, Finovate set about to create the most memorable event in the fintech arena and since, has expanded from their initial summit in the heart of New York to include events reaching as far as San Francisco, London and Hong Kong. Additionally, Finovate has now cast its net to encompass the fintech developer community with their new series, FinDEVr, now taking place on both the East and West coasts of America. In total, Finovate’s 30 events have seen more than 16,000 attendees, 700 companies, and nearly 2,000 live demos.

“When thinking back on The Finovate Group’s greatest accomplishments during our tenure, I would have to say the success stories that have come out of our Finovate events are what stand out the most,” said Palmer. “We encourage any company out there looking for customer and investor acquisitions, strategic partnerships as well as analyst and media connections to get in their submissions for our spring show by Feb. 3.”

Known for showcasing the best-of-the-best in the fintech industry, Finovate’s events go unrivaled for those looking to demo new technology or get discovered by prominent institutions. But, from startups sharing their stories for the very first time, to established financial brands launching ground-breaking products, Finovate is on everyone’s radar.

“There is no greater pride for the Finovate team than hearing other successes that have generated as a result of our presenters demoing at Finovate,” said Palmer.

FinovateSpring, which focuses exclusively on the most exciting, innovative ideas in fintech, will be returning to the San Jose Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley.

FinovateSpring is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financing technology. Held in San Jose, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse of the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. FinovateSpring is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event, visit http://spring2017.finovate.com/

