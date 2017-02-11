With over 100 vendors, this is the most comprehensive group of wedding professional we have ever had, plus the Fashion Show will be the best yet, said Casey Silversmith.

The 7th Annual Fredericksburg Big Day Bridal Show, the area’s largest and most complete Bridal Show is set to be held at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center February 19 from 11a-4p.

Meet the area’s top wedding professionals and see their products close up! Taste their food and sample their cakes, sit in the Limos, meet the owners whose companies will be displaying the hottest trends in weddings.

Finding the perfect bakery, dress, venue, invitations…the to-do list never ends! Take the stress out of planning a wedding at the Big Day – Bridal Show February 19 from 11am-4pm! Brides to be will find a variety of vendors all under one roof showcasing the latest wedding trends in flowers, photographers, music, transportation, health and fitness, venues, bridal dresses, suits and tuxes, music, lighting and so much more. A special appearance from show sponsor The Knot will also help brides guide through the planning process.

Each year the Fashion Show never ceases to impress. The highly anticipated Fashion Show, produced by Ava Laurenne Bride, will again showcase the latest styles for the entire wedding party under the spectacular lighting on the runway supplied by Luminous Productions.

Brides attending can enter to win thousands of dollars of prizes plus Brides can pre register to be entered into a special prize drawing!

Don’t miss the annual Fredericksburg Big Day Bridal Show, Sunday, February 19 from 11am to 4pm at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. More Information, bride registration and discounted tickets are available in advance by visiting http://www.bigdaybridalshow.com. Tickets are $10 in advance online and $12 at the door.

This is a Ballantine Management Group Production.