Soriant Healthcare Promotes Erik Scott to Chief Executive Officer

Soriant Healthcare, the market leader in healthcare support services, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Erik Scott as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2017.

“This is the perfect time for Erik to become Soriant’s Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong leader, who has the right skill sets, to take us to the next level,” said Soriant’s President Brian Nugent. “Today, Healthcare companies face change at an exponential level. Every hospital, whether a 100 bed facility or a hospital system, has to focus more on the bottom line, all while balancing the need for a better patient experience. Erik thrives in this highly dynamic environment, and is capable of accelerating the current Soriant service lines. He has a unique ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution, bringing together the needed processes and resources to drive results. Erik’s vision, strategy and execution track record is exactly what Soriant needs to take us to the next level!”

“Soriant is one of those rare companies that combines talented team members, passion for the client, and commitment to results. Those qualities have made us market leaders,” said Erik Scott, “Soriant offers a distinct recipe for successfully identifying and implementing sustainable savings. Our commitment is to always ensure that once goals are set, they are met and maintained. Soriant sets the standard for implementing sustainable process change for health care organizations.”

Erik Scott joined Soriant Healthcare January 2016 as COO. His extensive background includes operational and strategic roles at an executive leadership level. Erik was the Founder and CEO of HealthZooks! providing telehealth and digital health management tools to rural low-income communities. Prior to starting HealthZooks! Erik’s most recent experience was in the commercialization of new products and services for both B2B and B2C applications for Sodexo’s $4B Healthcare organization.

About Soriant Healthcare:

Helping drive over half a billion dollars in savings for over 20+ hospitals, Soriant Healthcare is a market leader in providing support service solutions for the health care industry. We help institutions target sustainable savings opportunities while improving patient care for the long term; partnering with hospitals and health systems to accelerate performance, improve quality, enhance patient satisfaction and decrease costs.

