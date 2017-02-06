Accusoft to Present, Exhibit at DeveloperWeek 2017

Accusoft, the leader in document and imaging tools for developers, will exhibit at the DeveloperWeek Conference and Festival in San Francisco from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16. Additionally, Accusoft Senior Software Engineer Michael Pardue and Software Engineer Michael Irigoyen will each present at the event.

Pardue and Irigoyen will each lead “Open Talk” presentations at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 PT. Pardue will discuss performance and load testing APIs with Amazon Lambda, while Irigoyen will explore the continuous integration and deployment of DevOps.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to speak to an audience of like-minded developers and engineers who are looking to further their understanding of DevOps,” said Irigoyen. “We’re doing innovative work at Accusoft, and it’s important for us to share our knowledge and expertise with the developer world.”

Accusoft, whose document and imaging tools are built for developers, will showcase its most recent innovations at the event, including the newest version of its leading product, PrizmDoc v12.0. PrizmDoc is a customizable document viewer and imaging suite that allows developers to add powerful collaboration tools, like redaction and annotation, to Java, .NET, or C# applications. The recent updates include capabilities for Microsoft Office conversion, form field detection, and large document viewing and server-side search.

“DeveloperWeek is one of the biggest events in our industry, and it’s a chance for us to share our leadership in the development arena, as well as meet and collaborate with developers looking for document and imaging solutions,” said Accusoft CEO Jack Berlin. “We’re incredibly proud of our software engineers, Michael Pardue and Michael Irigoyen, who will be presenting at the event. Two of our engineers given the opportunity to present is a testament to Accusoft’s advances in the field.”

If you’re attending DeveloperWeek 2017, Jeremy Smith, software engineer at Accusoft, will be at Booth 238 throughout the event.

To learn more about Accusoft, please visit https://www.accusoft.com/.

About Accusoft

Accusoft offers a robust portfolio of document and imaging tools created for developers. Our APIs and software development toolkits are built using patented technology, providing high-performance document viewing, advanced search, image compression, conversion, barcode recognition, OCR, and other image processing tools for use in application and web development.