Wise F&I, which offers a full suite of finance and insurance products for the automotive market, is pleased to announce that its products are now available to automotive retailers operating on a Reynolds dealership management system (DMS) through the Product Rating and Booking (PRB) tool within a Reynolds DMS. This seamless access includes Wise F&I’s full suite of branded protection products, including GAPWise, WiseCARE, TIREWise, WiseTVP, THEFTWise and KEYWise. With online capabilities, such as eRating and eContracting, this new access will provide accuracy and efficiency for the dealer and additional customer support for the car buyer.

“Throughout 25 years in the automotive industry, Wise F&I has focused on providing the best automotive finance and insurance protection products to our clients and consumers," said Matt Croak, president of Wise F&I. “We’re pleased to be working more closely with Reynolds and Reynolds and expect this new enhancement between Wise F&I and the Reynolds Product Rating and Booking tool will enable our mutual dealership clients to more easily, efficiently, and accurately offer our branded protection products to their customers."

About Wise F&I (http://www.wisefandi.com)

Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) then expanding over the years to now include a full array of voluntary protection products including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Tire and Wheel Protection, Vehicle Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier.

With 25 years in the industry, Wise F&I’s experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by online capabilities and efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships, and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice.