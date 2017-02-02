Eating healthier may have been 2017’s top New Year’s resolution, but only eight percent of Americans actually stick to those vows. By February, the remaining 92 percent are seeking out indulgence, and MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has decided to give its Guests what they want: The Sloppy Whoa.

The Sloppy Whoa is MOOYAH’s answer to the long-awaited addition of a chili burger to its menu. The better burger brand’s twist on The Sloppy Joe is made with Certified Angus Beef®, melted American cheese, smothered in chili and then topped with fried onion strings and a hint of A.1. sauce on a fresh-baked potato bun.

Next in line for the brand’s Taste to Try series, which features customized recipes each month, The Sloppy Whoa launched February 1 at MOOYAH locations nationwide.

“With football season and cold winter weather, The Sloppy Whoa is our opportunity to offer a nostalgic favorite that serves as a warming and delicious comfort food for our Guests,” said Michael Mabry, COO of MOOYAH.

The Sloppy Whoa marks the continuation of MOOYAH’s successful Taste to Try campaign. The national leader in the booming fast-casual burger segment provides Guests with a Seriously Fun new experience each month with innovative burgers, including last month’s The Lean Green as well as The Double Diablo and The Well D’Onion. Taste to Try options have provided a financial boost for franchisees in the MOOYAH system as well. Check averages with Taste to Try items were more than 40 percent higher than checks without during 2016, and the brand hopes to improve on that success with a tantalizing lineup of new Taste to Try options moving forward in 2017.

“Our Guests enjoyed having a different featured recipe to try each month last year, and we started 2017 strong with The Lean Green,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing for MOOYAH. “We learned through options like The Hamburdog and The Wing It On that the appetite for creative and flavorful burgers is big, so we’re excited to see how Guests respond to us incorporating our new chili topping with The Sloppy Whoa.”

At MOOYAH, quality food goes hand in hand with customization. Guests get the opportunity to choose from a variety of bun options, from baked in-house potato or multigrain wheat buns to handcrafted lettuce buns, to accompany never-frozen, Certified Angus Beef®, all natural Jennie-O turkey, mouthwatering black bean veggie or grilled chicken and hand-breaded crispy chicken options. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five different cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado and chili in addition to 10 free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH French fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Beyond its signature burgers and fries, MOOYAH offers real ice cream shakes in 10 delicious flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate, REESE’S ™, strawberry banana and more.

In 2017, MOOYAH plans to once again enhance and improve on its recipe for successful franchise growth by adding new locations across the country while maintaining a focus on introducing the brand to more global markets. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its existing presence in California, Texas, Florida and New York.

