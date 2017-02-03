Auberge du Soleil Auberge du Soleil ranked among the Top 25 for Hotels and the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in America

TripAdvisor®, the world’s largest travel site*, has announced the winners of its 2017 Travelers’ Choice™ awards for Hotels, with Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley ranking among the Top 25 for Hotels and the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in America.

Since 2002, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world's top properties through annual awards based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. For 2017, Auberge du Soleil ranked among the top 1% of hotels overall and was the only property in Napa Valley and Northern California to rate in the Top 25 Hotels in the United States.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from the TripAdvisor community,” said George Goeggel, Managing Partner, at Auberge du Soleil. “These awards are especially meaningful since they are based on the discerning tastes and recommendations of our guests, and are a real tribute to the Auberge du Soleil team who tirelessly share their passion for Napa Valley and our hotel with each and every guest.”

Auberge du Soleil, California Wine Country’s most prestigious hotel, features 50 luxurious rooms and suites, extraordinary valley views, award-winning spa, Michelin Star restaurant and exceptional service that sets the standard for gracious hospitality. Napa Valley’s only Forbes Five Star hotel, Auberge du Soleil is also a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and culinary arts.

To see TripAdvisor traveler reviews and opinions of Auberge du Soleil, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g32997-d111930-Reviews-Auberge_du_Soleil-Rutherford_Napa_Valley_California.html.

For all 2017 Travelers' Choice Hotel winners, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels. Travelers can follow on Twitter at #travelerschoice.

About TripAdvisor:

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site**, enabling travelers to unleash the potential of every trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools that check hundreds of websites to find the best hotel prices. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching 390 million average monthly unique visitors*, and reached 435 million reviews and opinions covering 6.8 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. The sites operate in 49 markets worldwide.

*Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2016.

**Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, July 2016.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colo.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening 2017), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.

